People from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram city and other parts of the district are flocking to the twelfth ward of Pallichal Grama Panchayat to see the blooming marigold flowers. A video of the blooming marigold flowers in the twelfth ward of Pallichal Grama Panchayat is going viral on social media. The Grama Panchayat has 26 acres of marigold cultivation at 13 places. Under the project "Ente Naadu Ente Onam", flower cultivation is being done on 50 acres of land in Kattakkada constituency. Speaking about visiting the blooming marigold flowers, a visitor said, "...It is really beautiful. We had seen something like this only in movies and places like Tamil Nadu. It is very pretty. It is a good place to come with your family. It is a splendid view. I loved it..." Kerala Government Promoting Marigold Farming in Kochi Ahead of Onam Season.

Blooming Marigold Flowers in Pallichal Grama Panchayat

#WATCH | A visitor says, "...It is really beautiful. We had seen something like this only in movies and places like Tamil Nadu. It is very pretty. It is a good place to come with your family. It is a splendid view. I loved it..." pic.twitter.com/eXLKv5332P — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)