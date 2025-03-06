The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a 26-year-old rape accused on the condition that he marries the 23-year-old survivor within three months. Justice Krishan Pahal, in his February 20 ruling, emphasised that “a person’s right to life and liberty under Article 21 cannot be taken away until guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.” The accused, from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, allegedly raped the survivor, extorted INR 9 lakh, and threatened to release intimate videos. He was arrested in September 2024 after an FIR under IPC sections 376, 506, and the IT Act. His bail plea was earlier rejected by an Agra court. The prosecution alleged he exploited the woman under the pretext of securing her a job. The case has sparked debate over judicial conditions in sexual assault cases. Girl Booking Hotel Room, Going Inside With Man Cannot Be Considered as Her Consent for Sex, Says Bombay High Court While Hearing Rape Case.

Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Rape Accused on Condition of Marrying Survivor

Allahabad High Court grants bail to rape accused on condition that he marries victim in three months The order is silent on why such direction was passed and whether the complainant was heard by the Court.https://t.co/fJ9fqNMdPe — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 6, 2025

