A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Karhi Nagar in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on August 22. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:30 PM when the girl was returning home from a grocery store with items in her hand. A group of five to six dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked her on Rest House Road, with one of them biting her leg. Terrified, the girl tried to run but stumbled and fell, giving the dogs more chance to pounce. Hearing her cries, nearby shopkeepers rushed to her rescue and managed to chase the dogs away. The terrifying attack was caught on CCTV and its video has now surfaced online. Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

Stray Dogs Attack 10-Year-Old Girl in Khargone

