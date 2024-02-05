In yet another blow for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday, February 5 declined to permit jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to take oath as the Member of Parliament on the grounds that the matter was still being heard by the Privileges Committee. The Rajya Sabha Chairman said "The issue is currently under consideration by the Privileges Committee". A Delhi court on Saturday had granted permission to the jailed AAP leader to take oath as the Rajya Sabha member at the parliament while in police custody, allowing him to participate in parliamentary proceedings. Aam Aadmi Party Re-nominates MP Sanjay Singh for Rajya Sabha as His Current Term Ends on January 27.

Sanjay Singh Won't Take Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today:

AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP. The Chairman said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kSlHzZ2N7N — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

