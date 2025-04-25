Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar was arrested on Friday morning, April 25, in a 23-year-old defamation case filed by the Delhi LG VK Saxena. The Delhi Police arrested Medha Patkar after a court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a defamation case. She will be produced in Saket Court on Friday afternoon. VK Saxena had filed the case as the president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release, issued on November 24, 2000. More details are awaited. Medha Patkar Defamation Case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena Gets Relief As Court Rejects Social Worker’s Plea To Examine Additional Witness.

Medha Patkar Arrested

#BREAKING: Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested by Delhi Police this morning after a court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a defamation case pic.twitter.com/iZQxo2zTcC — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

