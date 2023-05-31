Meenakshi Lekhi, union minister in the Narendra Modi government, was seen walking in fast pace before running away when she was asked about the protesting wrestlers who attempted to immerse their medals in the river on Tuesday but were prevented by farmer leader Naresh Tikait on the condition of a five-day deadline. The Congress poked fun at Lekhi's attitude by dubbing it a "sharp reaction" as the video of the Union minister fleeing went viral. Wrestlers Protest: Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Others Detained Amid March to New Parliament Building (Watch Videos).

Meenakshi Lekhi 'Runs Away' on Questions About Wrestlers' Protest

