In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a jawan of the Indian Army was brutally assaulted in Meerut. The Army jawan was tied to a pole and allegedly attacked by toll plaza workers in Meerut. The incident began over an altercation with the Army jawan over toll tax at the Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut. The incident happened in the Sarurpur police station area at around 8 PM on Sunday night, August 17. A disturbing video of the incident showing eight to ten workers of the toll plaza surrounding the jawan and beating him brutally has also surfaced online. Meanwhile, Meerut police said swift action was taken and four accused individuals were arrested. Meerut: Scorpio Driver Attempts to Run Over Worker at Shiwaya Toll Plaza, Case Registered After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Toll Plaza Workers Assault Indian Army Jawan in Meerut

#मेरठ के कपिल कश्मीर में तैनात भारतीय सेना के जवान है छुट्टी खत्म होने पर ज्वाइनिंग के लिए घर से निकले और टोलप्लाजा पर जाम में फंस गए टोल पर जल्द निकलने की रिक्वेस्ट की तो उनके साथ गुंडागर्दी हुई. टोलप्लाजा के गुंडों ने उन्हें लात घूंसा, लाठी से तालिबानी अंदाज में पीटा है pic.twitter.com/kINHa9HHDY — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 17, 2025

Meerut Police Issue Statement After Video Goes Viral

