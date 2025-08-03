A shocking incident at Meerut Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera Friday night, where a man allegedly drunk drove an Alto car straight onto Platform No. 1, narrowly missing a train. The vehicle damaged benches and sent passengers scrambling for safety. The driver, identified as Sandeep from Baghpat, claimed he was an army personnel. The car had a Jharkhand registration number. Alert bystanders stopped the car, pulled the man out, and handed him over to the railway police. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Government Railway Police (GRP) Moradabad confirmed his custody and said legal action is underway. The car was seized, and a case has been registered. Amroha: Drunk Man Drives Car Onto Railway Tracks in Uttar Pradesh, Flees After Realising His Mistake; Accident Averted As Goods Train Halted on Time (Watch Video).

Meerut Viral Video

In UP's Meerut, aan drove his car inside the railway station into the platform - very close to a departing train. pic.twitter.com/XPmVXn3e7x — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 2, 2025

