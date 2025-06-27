In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, two youths—Aman and Sameer Saifi—were arrested after a video of them making obscene comments about female constables at the Nauchandi Mela went viral. The duo allegedly filmed the women in uniform and shared the clip online, sparking public outrage and demands for action from Hindu groups. Acting on a complaint by leader Sachin Sirohi, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were caught, punished with public sit-ups, and made to apologise on camera. Meerut SP Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the incident and said main accused Adil is still absconding. Meanwhile, the mela has been extended till 30 June, with tight security in place across the venue. Hapur Horror: 2 Men Lure Minor Girls on Pretext of Swing Ride, Touch Their Private Parts and Kiss Them; Arrested As Pics and Video of Disgusting Act Surface.

Meerut Youths Held for Lewd Remarks on Women Cops at Nauchandi Mela

