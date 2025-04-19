Central Railway has announced a mega block on April 20, 2025, affecting services on the Central and Transharbour lines. On the Central Line, CSMT–Vidyavihar UP and DOWN slow lines will be blocked from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. Several stations including Masjid and Currey Road will see no services during this time. On the Transharbour Line, Thane–Vashi/Nerul UP and DOWN lines will be blocked from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Harbour, Uran, and Western lines will run as usual. Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due to Bridge Work This Weekend; Check Dates, Timings, List of Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated and Short-Originated.

Mega Block on April 20

