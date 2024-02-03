Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as the railways have announced a mega block for Sunday, February 4. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down slow lines between CSMT and Vidyavihar station. Notably, the mega block will be from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on Transharbour's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul station from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. While there will be no mega block on Harbour and Uran lines, the Western Railway will witness a five-hour block on Up and Down fast lines between Andheri and Borivali station from 10 am to 3 pm. Mega Block on Sunday, January 28, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, February 4:

