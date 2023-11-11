The Western Railway has announced a four-hour night block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station in Mumbai on Sunday, November 12. According to the notification, there will be a four-hour "Jumbo Block" on the UP and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 00.15 to 04.15 hours on Sunday, November 12. The Western Railway said that the night block has been undertaken to carry out maintenance work of railway tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. Mega Block on Sunday, November 12, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, November 12

