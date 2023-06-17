Mumbaikar may face inconvenience on Sunday, June 18, as Mega Block will be carried out on all three major railway lines. Central, Western, and Harbour lines will undergo mega block for rapair and track maintenance. A block will be in place on the Central line for five hours from 10:40 am to 3:40 pm. The western line will also have a block in place for five hours, from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. Another five-hour block will be placed on the Harbour line from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. The residents of the city are advised to plan their commute accordingly. Mumbai Local Trains To Be Replaced by Vande Bharat Metro? Railway Ministry Approves Procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro Rakes for Mumbai's Suburban Train Network.

Mega Block on Sunday:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)