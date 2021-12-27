The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered all states and Union Territories to extend the COVID-19 management directive issued under the Disaster Management Act up to January 31, 2022. The order says that this decision has been taken in view of the initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), 'Omicron', in different parts of the country.

National Directives for COVID-19 management to continue to be strictly followed throughout the country till 31st January 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs to States/UTs#Omicron pic.twitter.com/5YQPAy54mY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

