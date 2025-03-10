Clashes broke out in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday, March 9, after a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final victory was allegedly pelted with stones. "Taraweeh namaz was going on, at the same time a procession was passing by making noise. After the namaz was over, everyone was coming out, when someone threw a sutli bomb inside the mosque. This caused panic among the people and this situation was created," Jama Masjid Imam said. The incident sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, with several vehicles torched. Mhow Communal Violence: Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Madhya Pradesh During India’s ICC Champions Trophy Victory Celebration, Security Forces Deployed (Watch Video).

