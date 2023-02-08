In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a case of hooliganism by highway construction company PNC has come to light in Unnao. According to reports, the officials of PNC company were allegedly digging land without permission. The eunuchs have accused the PNC company of illegally mining late night in Unnao. Reports also suggest that when members of the transgender community protested against the illegal digging of land, the dumper driver of the PNC allegedly tried to run over them. The incident took place in Taura village of Purva Kotwali area. After the incident came to light, Unnao police said that the Purva police station immediately stopped the work after reaching the spot. "Necessary action is being taken after measuring the land by Deputy Collector Purva and concerned accountant," the police said. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Highway Construction Company PNC Accused of Illegal Mining

Police Says Necessary Action Will Be Taken

थाना पुरवा पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुँच कर उक्त कार्य को रुकवा दिया गया है। उपजिलाधिकारी पुरवा एवं संबंधित लेखपाल द्वारा भूमि की पैमाइश कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)