World's most expensive mango, 'Miyazaki', priced at around a whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in the International market, was showcased in Siliguri's three days long 7th edition of the Mango Festival. The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri, organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT). More than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival. Miyazaki Mango, Single Piece of World's Costliest Mangoes Grown in West Bengal Mosque, Sold for Rs 10,600; Masjid Committee To Sell One Mango Every Friday.

Miyazaki Showcased at Mango Festival:

