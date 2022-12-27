In a crackdown on animal smuggling, Mizoram police on Tuesday arrested an animal smuggler for illegally smuggling exotic animals in Kolasib. The police rescued two Colobus monkeys and one crocodile from his possession. A further probe has been launched. Assam: Seven Exotic Primates Smuggled From Myanmar Seized in Hailakandi, Two Held.

Mizoram Animal Smuggling:

Mizoram | Police rescued 2 Colobus monkeys and 1 Crocodile, being illegally smuggled in a vehicle & apprehended a person in Kolasib. Further probe underway: Mizoram police pic.twitter.com/ofFPC2jZNI — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

