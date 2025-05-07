Civil defence mock drills were conducted at multiple sensitive locations in Hyderabad, including Nacharam, Kanchanbagh, Golconda, and Secunderabad. The drills, held at sites like Avalon Apartments in Golconda, featured air raid alert sirens to simulate emergency scenarios. Public authorities have urged citizens not to panic, clarifying that these are routine preparedness exercises. Fire Services, NCC, SDRF, police, and medical teams actively participated. The drills aim to test coordination and readiness in the event of real threats, especially in areas hosting strategic establishments. Similar exercises are being conducted nationwide amid heightened alert levels. Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do’s and Don’ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

Mock Drill in Hyderabad

Mock drills are being carried out at Nacharam area , Kanchanbagh, Golconda and Secunderabad that hosts sensitive establishments. Air raid alert sirens will be sounded as part of mock drills#Hyderabad #IndianArmy #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/8e779QLQW9 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 7, 2025

#Hyderabad : Mock Drills are being carried out at different locations in the city including Nacharam, Kanchanbagh, Golconda and Secunderabad areas. The #CivilDefence #Mockdrills carried out at Avalon Apartments in #Golconda area. Air Raid alert sirens were sounded as part of… pic.twitter.com/1FWS8FvzuS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 7, 2025

