The Narendra Modi-led Central government announced a new date for the "Operation Shield" Mock drill exercise, which will be conducted in states around the Western Borders of India. According to the new order, the security drill "Operation Shield" in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh will be conducted on May 31. The mock drill has been announced to strengthen emergency preparedness in states around the Western Borders of India. Earlier, the civil defence mock drills were scheduled for today, May 29, but were later postponed due to administrative reasons. Operation Sindoor Has Not Ended; if There Is Any Attack, Enemy Will Have To Pay Bigger Price, Says PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal (Watch Video).

Civil Defence Mock Drills To Be Conducted on May 31

