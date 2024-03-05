Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, March 5, visited and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. During his visit, a few people raised "Modi-Modi" slogans as the Congress leader entered the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The 21-second video clip shows Rahul Gandhi entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple amid the backdrop of "Modi Modi" slogans. Rahul Gandhi at Mahakaleshwar Temple: Congress Leader Offers Prayers at Ujjain Mahakal Mandir (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi at Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | "Modi-Modi" slogan raised by some people during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ErtnfPw7UR — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

