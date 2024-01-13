Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, January 13, spoke about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the press, Uddhav Thackeray said that the construction of Ram temple was also his father's dream. "It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today," he said. The Shiv Sena UBT leader also said there should have been consultations with Shankaracharya. "We will perform aarti on the banks of Godavari river on 22 January," he stated. Ram Mandir in Nagpur Video: Civil Engineer Prafulla Mategaonkar Makes 11-Feet Replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple at His Home in Maharashtra.

It Is a Moment of Happiness

#WATCH | On Ayodhya Ram Temple, Uddhav Thackeray says, "Construction of Ram temple was also my father's dream. It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today. There should have been consultations with Shankaracharya. We will perform aarti on the banks of… pic.twitter.com/KgX8w7TEYO — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

