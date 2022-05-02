The crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted in various parts of India on Monday evening. Hence, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, May 3. Here are visuals from Hyderabad in Telangana.

Check tweet:

Moon sighted, #EidUlFitr to be celebrated tomorrow, May 3. Visuals from Hyderabad in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3TGsAmrBRQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

