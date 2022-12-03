20 people were admitted to Govt Health Centre & a few others were admitted to other hospitals in Dhar’s Dhamnod when they fell ill after having food at a wedding. Block Medical Officer said that all the 20 people started vomiting after having food and were rushed to the hospital. The doctors present there treated them and they are now out of danger. Bihar Shocker: Over 500 People Fall Ill After Consuming Adulterated Food During Marriage in Madhepura

Check Tweet:

MP | 20 people admitted to Govt Health Centre & a few others admitted to other hospitals in Dhamnod of Dhar when they fell ill after having food at a wedding. Block Medical Officer says, "They started vomiting after having food. They're out of danger. 20 of them admitted here." pic.twitter.com/bwbOQFRhFE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)