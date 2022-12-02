A shocking incident has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh wherein a bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving and died while driving the vehicle leading to a massive road accident in the Gohalpur area on Thursday. The bus rammed into other vehicles waiting on the signal wherein a biker died while several suffered injuries. The video of the incident has been going viral on social media. Varanasi Shocker: Man Suddenly Collapses While Dancing in Nephew's Wedding, Dies (Watch Video).

Bus Driver Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Driving:

