In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jharkhand, four people were killed during a Moharram procession in Bokaro District today. As per news agency ANI, four people were killed and 10 others suffered burn injuries when the Tazia they were carrying during the Moharram procession came in contact with a high-tension electric wire. The incident took place today, July 29 in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro District. Muharram Procession Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Six People Suffer Electric Shock Near Railway Tracks While Carrying Alam in Sambhal, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Moharram Procession Turns Tragic in Jharkhand

Jharkhand | Four people were killed and 10 suffered burn injuries when the Tazia they were carrying during the Moharram procession came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Khetko village of Peterwar Block in Bokaro District today pic.twitter.com/6jFQsDighz — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

