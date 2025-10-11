Haryana's Rohtak Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, was removed from his post on Saturday, October 11, following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Narendra Bijarniya, along with Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, was named in the FIR after Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint accusing them of abetting her husband's suicide. According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately. Y Puran Kumar Death: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Booked for Abetment to Suicide and Caste-Based Harassment.

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Removed From Post After Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case

First action in the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. 2015-batch IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya removed from the post of SP, Rohtak. pic.twitter.com/IMJio49FNt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (https://homeharyana.gov.in/). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)