On Monday, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away at 82. Pattnaik shared his sand art and said, "Tribute to former UP CM #MulayamSinghYadav .Om Shanti." On Monday morning, veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Former UP CM

Tribute to former UP CM #MulayamSinghYadav .Om Shanti.🙏 My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/fcU7uOGJv8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 10, 2022

