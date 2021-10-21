A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently present at actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence Mannat. Earlier today, the Bollywood met his son Aryan who is lodged at Arthur Road Jail. The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

Pictures Of NCB Team At Mannat

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently present at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan met son Aryan at Arthur Road Jail Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October pic.twitter.com/SyzoWVi9UL — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' pic.twitter.com/W3h24x8fzs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)