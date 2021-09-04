Mumbai administered 1.3 lakh vaccines today. The good news is that 80% of eligible citizens of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have taken at least one dose of vaccine, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

