Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed for six hours on Thursday, May 8, due to scheduled runway maintenance as part of annual pre-monsoon infrastructure maintenance. The Mumbai Airport will suspend operations from 11 am to 5 pm on May 8. The CSMIA issued a passenger advisory, in which it stated that both runways — the primary (09/27) and secondary (14/32) — will remain temporarily closed during this period. It must be noted that no flights will take off or land at the airport during the shutdown. AOCC Mumbai Airport: AAHL Director Jeet Adani Unveils Revamped Digital Airport Operations Control Centre at Mumbai International Airport.

Mumbai Airport Closure on May 8

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has scheduled its annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance on 8 May 2025, between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs. During this time, both the primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational. CSMIA… pic.twitter.com/1QXGgTTsr1 — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) May 7, 2025

