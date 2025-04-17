In a shocking incident from Hyderabad’s Fatehnagar Home Valley, a man allegedly killed five newborn puppies in the cellar of his apartment complex. The gruesome act was caught on camera and has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. According to reports, the man, who is himself a pet owner, was enraged after a stray dog came near his pet. In a fit of anger, he reportedly took a rock and began hitting the helpless puppies. One of them was even flung against a wall. Disturbingly, the accused also confessed on video to abusing stray dogs in the past. A police complaint has been lodged following the viral footage. Animal welfare groups have condemned the act and are demanding strict legal action against the accused. The case has reignited calls for stronger enforcement of animal cruelty laws in the country. Animal Abuse Caught on Camera: Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

#Hyderabad: Man Kills Five Newborn Puppies in Apartment Cellar, Shocking Video Emerges In a disturbing case of animal cruelty, a man in Hyderabad's Fatehnagar Home Valley allegedly killed five newborn puppies in his apartment cellar. The act, reportedly triggered by a stray dog… pic.twitter.com/E78cX1GHXs — South First (@TheSouthfirst) April 17, 2025

