A timely response followed by CPR saved an elderly passenger's life travelling in a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on Sunday, December 10. As per the reports, the elderly travelling on the Route No. 453 bus from Ghatkopar Depot in Mumbai to Lokmanya Nagar in Thane district fainted inside the vehicle after suffering a heart attack. The bus conductor rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR, after which he rushed the elderly person to ESIS Hospital Thane for treatment. Following this, the conductor earned departmental praise. A video of him getting facilitated by the seniors and colleagues surfaced on social media. Mumbai: RPF Constable Mukesh Yadav Performs CPR, Saves Life of Commuter Who Collapsed at Kurla Railway Station (See Pics).

BEST Bus Conductor Saves Life of Elderly Passenger

Braveheart #Mumbai B.E.S.T bus conductor saves the life of a senior citizen by performing CPR in a running bus between Ghatkopar and Thane. @myBESTBus https://t.co/AkAmNt47sZ pic.twitter.com/fu9USsjPV3 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 10, 2023

