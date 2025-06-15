The Mumbai police received a bomb threat call today, June 15. The caller threatened to bomb the US Consulate General office in Mumbai. After the call, the BKC police and bomb squad inspected the area; however, nothing suspicious was found. Post this, a case was registered against an unknown person. The police have launched an investigation in connection with the matter. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police Receive Hoax Call Targeting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Investigation Underway.

Caller Threatens To Blow Up US Consulate in Mumbai

A threat call was received to bomb the US Consulate General office in Mumbai. After the call, BKC police and bomb squad inspected the area but found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered against an unknown person, and investigation is ongoing: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/1UfsScF3h6 — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

