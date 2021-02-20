Buildings in Mumbai will be sealed if 5 or more persons found COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday.

Ward officials with their teams will monitor COVID situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs. Buildings will be sealed if 5 or more persons found COVID positive. Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres: Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/mgn8OdjI3r — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)