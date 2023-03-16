The city of Mumbai continues to receive unseasonal rainfall once again. After Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy day, the city experienced light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting in the evening too. Netizens took to social media and shared pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as the city received more showers of spells in March. Taking to the microblogging site, one user wrote, "Mumbai Rains in March - Timely Divine Intervention", while a second user said, "It's raining here!!! I love this earthly smell so much!" Here's how netizens are enjoying the showers of spells. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour.

Short Spell of Rains Tonight in Mumbai

Short spell of rains tonight in Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/aYOn8qJI7z — rajennair (@rajennair) March 16, 2023

#MumbaiRains

It’s Raining Here!!!

It's raining here!!! I love this earthly smell so much!! 🌧 #MumbaiRains — Harshi | Missing JinJungkook 🥺💜 (@JinkookLove24) March 16, 2023

The Aroma

Mumbai Rains in March – Timely Divine Intervention

Mumbai Rains in March - Timely Divine Intervention. #MumbaiRains — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) March 16, 2023

Rain Showers and Cool Winds in Mumbai

