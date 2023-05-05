The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 2 drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 71 lakhs from Andheri and Jogeshwari East. A case has been registered under the NDPS act and the accused were sent to Police custody till May 6 by the court, Mumbai police said. Mumbai Police Destroy More Than 1,000 kg of Seized Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore in Raigad.

Mumbai Crime

Maharashtra | Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 2 drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 71 lakhs from Andheri and Jogeshwari East. A case registered under the NDPS act, the accused sent to Police custody till May 6 by the court: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/nUjGVANYy4 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)