A massive fire broke out at Mankhurd Mandla scrap market in Mumbai on Monday evening, December 23. As per the preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the godown near Ayyappa temple in Mandala locality around 7 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. Fire tenders are at the spot, news agency ANI reported. More details are awaited. Worli Fire: Blaze Erupts at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai, None Injured (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at Mankhurd Mandla scrap market. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7YrkALWtXr — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

