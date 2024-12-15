Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai's Worli area in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

According to MFB, the fire was reported at around 11.39 am today and no one has been injured so far.

Also Read | Gandhinagar Shocker: Wanting to Marry Cousin, Woman Gets Husband Killed 4 Days After Marriage in Gujarat; Arrested.

The fire reportedly originated from the second floor of the seven-floor commercial building, the officials said.

Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the flames that were almost doused by the fire personnel.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Leader Ramesh Pahelwan, His Wife Kusumlata Ramesh Join AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

The personnel of MFB, police, BEST, 108 ambulance and ward staff were present at the spot and were engaged in the dousing operations at the time of filing this report.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)