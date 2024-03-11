A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Kamathipura region of South Mumbai on Monday, March 11, 2024. According to reports, three fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. No injury has been reported during the incident. Further details are awaited. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 27th Floor of Multi-Storey Building in Shiravane MIDC (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire

Fire breaks out in 3-storey building in Kamathipura in south Mumbai, no report of injuries: Civic official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a building beside Maharashtra College near the Kamathipura area today. Three fire engines are at the spot. No injury has been reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

