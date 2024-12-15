A fire broke out today, December 15, on the second floor of the Poonam Chamber building in Mumbai's Worli area. Multiple fire tenders, with 10 vehicles, were quickly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, and the fire brigade worked swiftly to prevent further damage. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, which is currently under investigation. The situation remains under control, with emergency teams continuing to assess the scene. Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Goes up in flames near JVLR, Traffic Movement Disrupted (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out on Second Floor of Poonam Chamber in Mumbai’s Worli

A fire broke out in the Poonam Chamber building in Mumbai's Worli area. Fire brigade teams, with 10 vehicles, quickly arrived at the scene to control the fire, which was reported on the second floor. No injuries have been reported yet, and the cause of the fire is still under… pic.twitter.com/ZCgnLf5aZ1 — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

