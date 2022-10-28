An electrical DP Box caught fire in Vasai on Friday. Soon, citizens doused the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher. The alertness of the citizens helped avert a tragedy. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Electrical DP Box Catches Fire:

Electrical DP box caught FIRE in #Vasai; alert citizens doused it using fire extinguisher.

