The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday took to Twitter and informed citizens that the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) will be shut for repair. "Due to ongoing repair work at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Mumbaikars are requested to avoid the route till May 24, 2022," they tweeted. They also said that the repair work is going on at full speed, and they are hoping for cooperation from citizens.

Check tweet:

