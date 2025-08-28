In a shameful and shocking incident on a Harbour Line local from Thane to Vashi, a young man was caught on camera masturbating while staring at a woman co-passenger. The horrifying act came to light after a fellow commuter alerted the woman, asking her to change her seat. When told the reason, the woman was left stunned and immediately confronted the pervert, thrashing him with slaps and kicks as other passengers watched in silence. Another man near the gate also slapped the offender, while the enraged woman screamed abuses at him. The dramatic scenes, captured on video by a passenger, show the man eventually leaping from the moving train in a desperate attempt to escape. He landed on the platform and fell, while the video cut off. The shocking clip, shared on Instagram by user Abrar Shaikh (@abrar12shaikh), has since gone viral, with netizens slamming the man’s disgusting act. Ghaziabad: Man Masturbates While Watching Porn Video on Mobile Inside UP Temple, Police Launch Hunt for Accused After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Man Masturbates in Mumbai Local

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lafdavlog (@lafdavlog)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)