Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video)

A Vashi-bound Mumbai local train was delayed for 23 minutes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday night, March 18, after a stray dog was spotted on the train's roof.

Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video)
Mumbai Local Train. (Photo Credits: Unsplash)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2025 12:07 PM IST

A Vashi-bound Mumbai local train was delayed for 23 minutes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday night, March 18,  after a stray dog was spotted on the train's roof. The incident occurred at 9:05 pm, just before the train was set to depart from platform 2. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses said the dog, appearing confused and scared, was chased by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. In an attempt to escape, the dog accidentally touched the overhead electric wires and was electrocuted, causing the delay. Influencers Michael Holston, Mickael Aparicio Face Complaints in Navi Mumbai for Handling Protected Snake Species Like Cobra Near Ghansoli Forest and Posting Videos on Instagram for ‘Likes’.

Mumbai Local Train Delayed Due to Stray Dog on Roof

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
CSMT Dog Live Breaking News Headlines Mumbai Mumbai Local Mumbai Local Train Mumbai train stray dog Vashi
You might also like
Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video)
Mumbai Local Train. (Photo Credits: Unsplash)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2025 12:07 PM IST

A Vashi-bound Mumbai local train was delayed for 23 minutes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday night, March 18,  after a stray dog was spotted on the train's roof. The incident occurred at 9:05 pm, just before the train was set to depart from platform 2. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses said the dog, appearing confused and scared, was chased by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. In an attempt to escape, the dog accidentally touched the overhead electric wires and was electrocuted, causing the delay. Influencers Michael Holston, Mickael Aparicio Face Complaints in Navi Mumbai for Handling Protected Snake Species Like Cobra Near Ghansoli Forest and Posting Videos on Instagram for ‘Likes’.

Mumbai Local Train Delayed Due to Stray Dog on Roof

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
CSMT Dog Live Breaking News Headlines Mumbai Mumbai Local Mumbai Local Train Mumbai train stray dog Vashi
You might also like
Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps
News

Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps
KEI Price Today, March 20: KEI Industries Stock Plunges Over 13% As Adani Group Enters Cables Market
Business

KEI Price Today, March 20: KEI Industries Stock Plunges Over 13% As Adani Group Enters Cables Market
IndiGo Share Price Today, March 20: IndiGo Stock Rises 1.71% in Early Trade As Market Reacts to Fleet Expansion, Global Growth Plans
Business

IndiGo Share Price Today, March 20: IndiGo Stock Rises 1.71% in Early Trade As Market Reacts to Fleet Expansion, Global Growth Plans
Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps
News

Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps
KEI Price Today, March 20: KEI Industries Stock Plunges Over 13% As Adani Group Enters Cables Market
Business

KEI Price Today, March 20: KEI Industries Stock Plunges Over 13% As Adani Group Enters Cables Market
IndiGo Share Price Today, March 20: IndiGo Stock Rises 1.71% in Early Trade As Market Reacts to Fleet Expansion, Global Growth Plans
Business

IndiGo Share Price Today, March 20: IndiGo Stock Rises 1.71% in Early Trade As Market Reacts to Fleet Expansion, Global Growth Plans
GRSE Share Price Today, March 20: GRSE Stock Jumps 3% After PSU Defence Firm Signs First-Ever MoU With Nagaland Government
Business

GRSE Share Price Today, March 20: GRSE Stock Jumps 3% After PSU Defence Firm Signs First-Ever MoU With Nagaland Government

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel