Mumbai Local Train Delayed by 23 Minutes Following Stray Dog Gets Electrocuted After Climbing Train Roof at CSMT Station (Watch Video)

A Vashi-bound Mumbai local train was delayed for 23 minutes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday night, March 18, after a stray dog was spotted on the train's roof. The incident occurred at 9:05 pm, just before the train was set to depart from platform 2. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses said the dog, appearing confused and scared, was chased by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. In an attempt to escape, the dog accidentally touched the overhead electric wires and was electrocuted, causing the delay. Influencers Michael Holston, Mickael Aparicio Face Complaints in Navi Mumbai for Handling Protected Snake Species Like Cobra Near Ghansoli Forest and Posting Videos on Instagram for ‘Likes’.

Mumbai Local Train Delayed Due to Stray Dog on Roof

