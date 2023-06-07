Local train services on Harbour line in Mumbai have been disrupted due to a fire incident near Nerul railway station. According to initial reports, both up and down lines local trains on Harbour line have been held up between Panvel and Nerul as a precautionary measure. There are huge crowd of passengers at many stations on Harbour line due to the disruption in services. Further details are awaited. Local trains on Central and Western lines are running normally. 'Travel With Valid Ticket and in an Authentic Coach': Central Railway Conducts 'Special Checks' In Disabled Coach of Mumbai Local Train, 14 Ticketless and Unauthorised Passengers Booked.

Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Harbour Line:

#HarbourLine services disrupted after fire near Nerul station. Both, Up and Down line suburban services held up between #Panvel to #Nerul section as a precautionary measure. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 7, 2023

Problem in Harbour Line Trains delay more than 2 hrs pic.twitter.com/7RYwcNyK4X — suresh (@sgunjawale) June 7, 2023

