Ahead of the Maharashtra Day celebrations, the Mumbai Mantralaya, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) buildings in Mumbai were illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Maharashtra Day, thus celebrating the anniversary of the formation of the state on May 1 in 1960. Besides, a cleanliness drive was also underway at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai to celebrate the formation of Maharashtra Day.

Check tweet:

Mumbai Mantralaya & Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation buildings illuminate in tricolour on the eve of Maharashtra Day, celebrating the anniversary of the formation of the state on May 1 in 1960. A cleanliness drive is underway at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/f0FDOvDYZM — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)