Mumbai Metro will extend the operational hours from today. The first metro train will be available at 5.30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last metro train will be available from Versova at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm from Monday, November 28 onwards. Mumbai Metro 3 Route: From Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ, Know All Stations of City's First Underground Metro Line

Check Details:

#MumbaiMetroOne extends train operations from Monday, 28th November 2022. The first train will depart at 05:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm. #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@mumbaimetro01) November 28, 2022

