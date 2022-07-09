The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that moderate rain is likely to take in the city and suburbs. "Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h," it said.

Check tweet:

