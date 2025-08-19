Over hundreds of passengers were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday evening, August 19, after a monorail train came to a halt near Mysore Colony station in Chembur due to a power outage, amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 6:15 pm, leading to the suspension of monorail services between Chembur and Bhakti Park. According to the local media reports, one passenger fell unconscious inside the stuck monorail due to suffocation. Stranded passengers contacted the BMC’s emergency helpline (1916), prompting a swift response from the civic body, police and firefighters, who deployed three snorkel vehicles for the rescue. Videos of the operation have surfaced online, showing passengers being safely evacuated in challenging weather conditions. Mumbai: Monorail Train Stuck Near Mysore Colony Station Due to ‘Minor Power Supply Issue’ Amid Heavy Rain; Passengers Stranded for Over an Hour (Video).

Mumbai Monorail Passengers Rescued As Train Gets Stuck Near Mysore Colony Station

#WATCH | Mumbai: Passengers rescued from the Monorail that got stuck near Mysore Colony station due to a power supply issue. Efforts to rescue the passengers underway. pic.twitter.com/DljNBhZcEa — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Mumbai Monorail Gets Stuck in Chembur

Monorail stuck near Mysore colony - Chembur in Mumbai. People stuck for the last one hour. Engineers and fore brigade at the spot attempting to open the carriages pic.twitter.com/o5IF62zK08 — Megha Prasad (@MeghaSPrasad) August 19, 2025

